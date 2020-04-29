Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lydall were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Lydall stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Lydall’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LDL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

