LYFT (LYFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. LYFT has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. On average, analysts expect LYFT to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. LYFT has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $879,996.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

