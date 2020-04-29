Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 46,114 Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 111,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,360,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Silk Road Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $643,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,850.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $950,686.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,293.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,823 shares of company stock worth $3,668,272.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

