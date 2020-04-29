Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,534 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMP shares. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.22.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

