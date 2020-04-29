Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

World Fuel Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

INT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

