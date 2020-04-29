Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 20,170 Shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.80% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 57.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,804.00. Insiders have bought a total of 17,423 shares of company stock valued at $228,921 in the last 90 days.

NYSE PSTL opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

