Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,208,882,000 after purchasing an additional 133,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,694,000 after purchasing an additional 157,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $181,156,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 205,154 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $1,144,679.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,227,566.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $769,471.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,969,148.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock worth $3,325,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $158.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.56. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.56 and a twelve month high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.