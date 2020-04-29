Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,541 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 13,797.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $16,294,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $406,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 187.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.23.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.70 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

