Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $2,796,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $195.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.38.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

