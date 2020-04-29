Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,763,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.