Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 788.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 228,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,376,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after buying an additional 217,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

