Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,186 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of CareDx worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,839,000 after purchasing an additional 514,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CareDx by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,376,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 75,426 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 988,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CDNA shares. ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.91.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $266,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,817.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,390 shares of company stock valued at $632,314 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

