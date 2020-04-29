Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cabot worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cabot by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.