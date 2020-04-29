Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,179,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,805,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after buying an additional 2,022,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,465,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after buying an additional 145,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

