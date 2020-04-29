Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in SYSCO by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 214,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,942,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.98.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

