Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 443,651 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

