Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 146.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,034.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,903.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

