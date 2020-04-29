Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and China Recycling Energy (NYSE:CREG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mastercard and China Recycling Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 4 25 0 2.86 China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mastercard presently has a consensus target price of $317.56, indicating a potential upside of 20.01%. Given Mastercard’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than China Recycling Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Recycling Energy has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and China Recycling Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $16.88 billion 15.75 $8.12 billion $7.77 34.05 China Recycling Energy $4.89 million 1.31 -$66.00 million N/A N/A

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than China Recycling Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and China Recycling Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 48.08% 150.46% 30.71% China Recycling Energy N/A -53.58% -25.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mastercard beats China Recycling Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and analytics services, consulting services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Finexio; and a strategic partnership with Network International to develop electronic payments in Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. It also provides waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the combined cycle power plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, the company offers biomass power generation systems (BMPG); and waste heat power generation (WHPG) systems; and project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, and financial leasing services, as well as leases energy saving systems and equipment. As of December 31, 2017, it had five recycling WHPG systems and four BMPG systems. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

