Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) versus Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Critical Contrast

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and Kirkland Lake Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 15.17 -$7.67 million $0.06 70.17 Kirkland Lake Gold $1.38 billion 8.71 $560.08 million $2.74 15.83

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Kirkland Lake Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Maverix Metals and Kirkland Lake Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kirkland Lake Gold 0 5 6 0 2.55

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 70.23%. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus price target of $50.28, indicating a potential upside of 15.90%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Kirkland Lake Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Kirkland Lake Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -22.20% 3.30% 2.78% Kirkland Lake Gold 40.59% 36.90% 26.64%

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kirkland Lake Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kirkland Lake Gold pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kirkland Lake Gold has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kirkland Lake Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Maverix Metals on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

