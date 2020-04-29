Mears Group (LON:MER) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MER. Liberum Capital cut Mears Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Shares of MER stock opened at GBX 1.64 ($0.02) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.99. Mears Group has a twelve month low of GBX 115.40 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and a P/E ratio of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.