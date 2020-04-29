Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.8% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,346.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,153.62 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,034.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,903.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

