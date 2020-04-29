Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

