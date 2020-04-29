Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,563,000 after buying an additional 264,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,192,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 172,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,824,000 after acquiring an additional 52,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,240,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,226,000 after buying an additional 39,735 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD opened at $716.85 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $683.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $695,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $709.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

