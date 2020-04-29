Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,582 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,291.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

