Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is HNP Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 159.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,638 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,839 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $640,333,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average is $158.38. The company has a market cap of $1,291.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

