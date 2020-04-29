Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,281 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

MSFT opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,291.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

