Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,488 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.3% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.38. The company has a market cap of $1,291.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

