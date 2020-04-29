Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,296 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 16.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,291.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

