Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,005 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.3% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,291.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

