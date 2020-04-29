Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Mind Gym (LON:MIND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Mind Gym stock opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. Mind Gym has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 207 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $995,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.08.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

