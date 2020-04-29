Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.84.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 906,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,280,000 after buying an additional 166,175 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

