Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) vs. Glassbridge Enterprises (NYSE:GLAE) Critical Comparison

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) and Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

This table compares Moelis & Co and Glassbridge Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Co $746.53 million 2.38 $105.10 million $1.96 14.92 Glassbridge Enterprises $100,000.00 45.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A

Moelis & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Moelis & Co has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glassbridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Moelis & Co and Glassbridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Co 15.30% 41.24% 17.04% Glassbridge Enterprises N/A 4,560.00% 43.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Moelis & Co and Glassbridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Co 1 2 3 0 2.33 Glassbridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moelis & Co currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Given Moelis & Co’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Moelis & Co is more favorable than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Moelis & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Moelis & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moelis & Co beats Glassbridge Enterprises on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. Its storage solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution. The company also offers investment advisory services. It serves businesses and individual consumers through distributors, wholesalers, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.