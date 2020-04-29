Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TAP opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

