Morgan Stanley Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.17.

GOOGL opened at $1,232.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $873.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,183.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,317.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

