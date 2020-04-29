Morgan Stanley Lowers Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $43.00

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

NYSE AXS opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Axis Capital has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Butt acquired 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $250,502.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 986,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,921,237.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,392.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 203,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 161,745 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,606,000 after acquiring an additional 199,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

