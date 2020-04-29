Nasdaq Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,797 call options on the company. This is an increase of 250% compared to the average volume of 799 call options.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 10.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average of $104.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

