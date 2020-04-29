National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NNN opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

