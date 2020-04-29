NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,251 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NCR were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NCR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NCR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NCR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,035.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

