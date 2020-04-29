Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.62.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $403.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.47. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $177.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,150,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.