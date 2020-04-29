NEXT (LON:NXT) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXT. HSBC reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NEXT to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NEXT to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,132.33 ($80.67).

Get NEXT alerts:

NXT opened at GBX 4,716.06 ($62.04) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,326.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,178.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, with a total value of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.