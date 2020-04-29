NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Down 6.9% Following Weak Earnings

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $23.91, 1,040,876 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 428,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIC by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

