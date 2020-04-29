Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,435 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 289.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of LITE opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.