Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,929 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,883,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

MAC stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.55%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 210,365 shares of company stock worth $2,211,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

