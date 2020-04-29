Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 150,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 50,567 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 121,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 63,229 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,610,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,158,000. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

