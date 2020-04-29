Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,044 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,260,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

In other news, insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 94,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,045.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,569.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 243,116 shares of company stock worth $7,433,390 and sold 1,193,776 shares worth $29,987,607. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $716.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

