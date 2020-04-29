Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Innospec by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Innospec by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Innospec by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

IOSP stock opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

