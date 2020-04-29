Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

MUR opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery purchased 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,524.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

