Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $85,048.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $633,278.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,129,831. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

