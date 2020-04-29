Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,749 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 30,540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $56.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.