Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

